‘Stranger Things’ producer Shawn Levy has teased the show’s fans with new information about the upcoming series.

Shawn has disclosed that series three will pick up the story a year on from when we last saw the ‘Stranger Things’ characters, taking place during the summer of 1985.

He also revealed that of the show’s teenage characters, Eleven and Mike will be in a relationship, as will Lucas and Max, after both pairs were seen sharing their first kiss at the Snow Ball.