Eddie Munson Of Stranger Things Finally Gets Some Justice In Ultimate Tribute

Eddie Munson – played by Joseph Quinn – shreds some guitar Netflix

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Eddie Munson, the fan-favourite Stranger Things character played by Joseph Quinn, has just been given the ultimate tribute from Metallica.

The metalhead character was introduced in season four, but didn’t exactly get justice on the show, given that he’s falsely considered a murderer by the community he died trying to save.

Advertisement

However, the band behind ...And Justice for All has now stepped in with some high honours.

In a post on social media, Metallica ― wearing Eddie’s signature Hellfire Club T-shirts ― played along with the instantly-iconic Master Of Puppets scene from the season finale.

“Eddie... this is for you!” the band wrote ― a reference to Eddie’s line at the start of the song:

Currently losing my mind over @Metallica duetting with Eddie Munson on Master of Puppets! pic.twitter.com/CKyhaLVRiB — Netflix (@netflix) July 8, 2022

The Twitter feed for the writers of Stranger Things also shared a clip of Joseph Quinn rehearsing for the big moment:

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Advertisement

Just as earlier episodes this season propelled Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill back to the top of the charts, Master Of Puppets has also enjoyed a surge in popularity, and is currently in Spotify’s Top 10.

Metallica also posted a clip of Master Of Puppets from Prague last month on YouTube.