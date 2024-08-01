Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Had The Perfect Response To The Long Wait For Season Five

Caleb McLaughlin poses at the premiere of the Peacock film "Shooting Stars," Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) via Associated Press

If there’s one thing we know about Stranger Things, it’s that this show loves a dramatic build-up.

Netflix hoped to tide fans over last month with a behind-the-scenes feature revealing that the cast and crew were officially halfway through filming the final season.

It was definitely an exciting update, but even two years after the epic fourth season dropped, we could well be waiting until next year before the Hawkins gang are back on our screens again.

But as fans are eagerly awaiting for the fifth and final season of the hit sci-fi drama to drop, star Caleb McLaughlin – who plays Lucas Sinclair in the series – is one cast member who’s well aware of just how long things are taking.

In a hilarious post on X, the actor shared a picture of his character alongside Max (Sadie Sink) and Robin (Maya Hawke), with each of them appearing a lot older than they are, with the help of some special effects.

“Sneak peak of Season 5,” he joked in the caption.

Sneak peak of Season 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fcae8g6cQ3 — Caleb McLaughlin (@calebmclaughlin) July 30, 2024

The official Stranger Things account very much saw the funny side, writing in response: “OK grandpa lucas let’s get you to bed.”

Production for the new season only kicked off in January of this year, after the new season was paused last year due to the writers’ strike.

But the cast and crew have promised a suitably epic conclusion to the wildly popular show.

“Like every season, you never know what to expect,” said Caleb in a recent Netflix video feature. “100%, the wait will be worth it.”

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, added: “Season four was big. Season five definitely feels bigger.”