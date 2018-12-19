Strangers Pledge To Give 86-Year-Old 'Best Christmas Ever' After Wreaths Were Stolen From His House

Kind strangers are donating money and Christmas gifts to an 86-year-old who was left devastated when wreaths were stolen from outside his house.

Reg Legg, from Congleton, Cheshire, has been making and selling Christmas wreaths to people in his local community for years.

On Monday, local resident Emma Louise Jones wrote on Facebook that some wreaths had been stolen and that Reg was really upset about it. “I visited Reg today, gave him a cuddle and bought a wreath,” she wrote. “They’re beautiful. But more importantly, he is beautiful.

“He cried to me when he tried to talk about having the wreaths stolen, because all he wants to do is brighten up Christmas for the locals.”