Strangers Pledge To Give 86-Year-Old 'Best Christmas Ever' After Wreaths Were Stolen From His House

Kind strangers are donating money and Christmas gifts to an 86-year-old who was left devastated when wreaths were stolen from outside his house.
Reg Legg, from Congleton, Cheshire, has been making and selling Christmas wreaths to people in his local community for years.
On Monday, local resident Emma Louise Jones wrote on Facebook that some wreaths had been stolen and that Reg was really upset about it. “I visited Reg today, gave him a cuddle and bought a wreath,” she wrote. “They’re beautiful. But more importantly, he is beautiful.
“He cried to me when he tried to talk about having the wreaths stolen, because all he wants to do is brighten up Christmas for the locals.”
Emma called on the people of Cheshire to visit Reg and buy one of his remaining wreaths to cheer him up. Her post was liked more than 19,000 times in two days and the pensioner has now sold out.
Emma told HuffPost UK that hundreds of people have been getting in touch with her from as far as Ontario, Canada, asking how they can help. The local shop has agreed to collect gifts and cards on Reg’s behalf.
Dozens of people also sent well-wishes to Reg on her post. Stephanie Cheadle, who lives nearby, visited him and took him a card, Christmas balloon, Christmas mug and some fudge – she posted a photo of Reg beaming with his new gifts.
Stephanie created a JustGiving page for Reg, stating that she wanted to raise £100 to give him “the best Christmas ever”.
The donations have already exceeded her expectations, and so far, 87 people people have together raised £753 for Reg as a Christmas gift.
“Wishing you a wonderful Christmas and New Year,” one person wrote on the page. “Your wreaths are absolutely beautiful I would love to buy one if only I was closer. Take care.”
Another added: “Keep spreading Christmas joy! I loved hearing your story. Have an amazing Christmas.”