5000 Homeless People Will Be Helped By These Festive Gareth Southgate And David Attenborough Jumpers

When notjust launched its brilliant novelty Christmas jumpers earlier this year, showcasing Gareth Southgate’s infamous waistcoat and ‘David Attenbrrr!’, the social enterprise promised to match each sale with a free jumper for a homeless person.

This week, notjust achieved its aim of supplying 5,000 jumpers to those in need, with the garments set to be distributed on Christmas Jumper Day. The specially-designed knits have been created with rough sleepers in mind (so they’ll be really warm), and will also come with a care package.

HuffPost readers have been part of that success story, after responding to coverage of the jumpers in our HuffPost: HumanKind advent calendar, which celebrates the good deeds people are doing for others througout December.

A spokesperson told us that HuffPost readers had been “so crucial to helping us reach these numbers, so a massive thanks to all”.

[Read more: 10 gorgeous gifts that also give back to the homeless this Christmas]