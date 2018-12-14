Fourth Person Dies After Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting

SIPA USA/PA Images Members of the public have laid flowers near the market

A fourth person has died after a shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, a Paris prosecutor has said.

Their death comes following the reopening of the market, where a gunman opened fire on civilians while allegedly shouting “God is great!” in Arabic on Tuesday.

Three people died at the scene and a further 12 were injured.

After a two-day manhunt the suspect, Cherif Chekatt, was shot dead during a police operation in the Neudorf neighbourhood of the city on Thursday.

Three officers patrolling in Neudorf spotted a man corresponding to the suspect’s description.

He noticed their vehicle and tried unsuccessfully to enter a building. When police officers identified themselves, Chekatt turned around and opened fire.

“A projectile hit the vehicle above the left rear door, two police officers responded, shooting several times, and killed him,” prosecturo Remy Heitz said.

Investigators found a gun, a knife and ammunition on Chekatt’s body.

The immediate aftermath of the shootout was caught on camera from across the street, with video footage showing armed officers at the scene and a body slumped in a doorway.

More officers arrive at the scene soon after, followed by crime scene investigators.

Seven people are currently being held in custody while police investigate whether Chekatt had any accomplices.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner attended the reopening of the Christmas market and had a stroll in the market to meet shopkeepers.

Access to the market has been reduced while extra police and military troops have been deployed as well as private security guards.

Castaner said authorities decided to reopen the market “for the honour ofStrasbourg, for the honour of France”.