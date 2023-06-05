The full Strawberry Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunrise on June 4, 2023, in New York City. Gary Hershorn via Getty Images

Nature showed off over the weekend by turning the full moon a deep orange colour on a clear night – and the photos are jaw-dropping.

It was the final full moon of 2023′s spring season (for the northern hemisphere anyway) and it was most visible before sunrise or just after sunset on Saturday.

Advertisement

For those in the northern hemisphere, it was one of the lowest-hanging full moons of the year, because it will soon be the summer solstice (June 21), which marks when the moon is at its lowest and the sun is at its highest.

The phenomenon is largely known as a Strawberry Moon because it aligns with when the fruit ripens, around the end of spring, even though it’s colour looks a bit like a slightly underripe berry. It’s a name which stems from Native American tribes who wanted to “mark the ripening of June-bearing strawberries that are ready to be gathered”, according to forecasting website, The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

But, NASA lists plenty of other names for it, too, such as the Mead or Honey Moon, as that’s when mead was made. It may also be the origins for the word honeymoon as it coincides with the medieval marriage season.

It’s also been called the Rose Moon, for the flowers that bloom around this type, while those who follow Hinduism call the moon and its three day appearance Vat Purnima. It marks a time of year where women try to demonstrate their love for their husbands by “tying a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree,” according to NASA.

Advertisement

This weekend’s appearance was particularly special though, because people across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia were able to see the brightest star in the Scorpius constellation as well, called Antares. It was visible just to the right of the moon.

And – to make it even more an event – at dusk on Saturday, Venus and Mars appeared as well, just to the west of the moon.

If you missed it, don’t worry. The next full moon will be on the first four super moons of the year. Known as the Buck Moon, it’s set to pop up on July 3 – so keep your eyes peeled.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on some of the most iconic images of the natural phenomenon which were shared on Twitter.

Here’s what it looked like from the UK...

Advertisement

Ely Cathedral can be seen for miles and miles, our very magnificent:

“The Ship of the Fens” 🌝

Here with the Full Moon on the 3rd of June 2023, taken from a path between the villages of Little Downham and Coveney in Cambridgeshire. #FullMoon #StrawberryMoon #LovElyCathedral pic.twitter.com/8q1ZZxg6sz — Veronica in the Fens 🧚🏼♀️ (@VeronicaJoPo) June 4, 2023

Amazing #StrawberryMoon rising over the famous city of Liverpool last night 🌝 pic.twitter.com/bpPaV5oLji — Stephen Cheatley Photo 📸 (@Stephencheatley) June 4, 2023

Strawberry Moon rising over Glastonbury Tor @StormHour pic.twitter.com/S371TzBMeE — Paul Silvers (@Cloud9weather1) June 4, 2023

Advertisement

The phenomenon was also visible from Ireland...

Strawberry Moon rising over Balbriggan Lighthouse last night 🌝 pic.twitter.com/6AOaSfG1wz — Sryan (@SnowbieWx) June 4, 2023

...and New York...

The strawberry full moon setting over the Statue of Liberty #NYC pic.twitter.com/zHppgaxnUu — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) June 4, 2023

Advertisement

And Washington State...

Strawberry moon rising over West Seattle tonight. pic.twitter.com/mVc5H4IMO1 — Kristin L. Raught (@KristinLRaught) June 4, 2023

...and even further afield...

Strawberry moon over the Gulf of Mexico. Good night all! pic.twitter.com/iWIj7yyGsi — JP Bloom (@JPB11662) June 4, 2023