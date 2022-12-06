Strep A Cases Where You Live As Reports Of Infections Soar Across UK

Svetlana Repnitskaya via Getty Images Parents are being urged to remain vigilant

Health bosses are monitoring the UK’s Strep A situation after nine children died in the recent outbreak.

The ongoing rise in cases has prompted a warning from Downing Street asking parents to be on the look out for symptoms.

Experts believe that low rates of mixing among children during the pandemic may have contributed to them having reduced immunity to the Strep A bacteria.

While the vast majority of Strep A infections are relatively mild, the bacteria can occasionally cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

Infections have been found across the country, with deaths now recorded in England, Wales and North Ireland.

In England there were 851 cases reported in week 46, compared to an average of 186 for the preceding years.

Currently there are large concentrations of Strep A in Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

According to the UK Government’s latest update, here’s what Strep A numbers are looking like around England:

Gov.uk Number and rate per 100,000 population of scarlet fever and iGAS notifications in England: week 37 to week 46 of the 2022 to 2023 season.

Although cases are normally very mild, it is crucial that you contact NHS 111 or your GP if: