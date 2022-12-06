Strep A Cases Where You Live As Reports Of Infections Soar Across UK

Health bosses are monitoring the UK’s Strep A situation after nine children died in the recent outbreak.
The ongoing rise in cases has prompted a warning from Downing Street asking parents to be on the look out for symptoms.
Experts believe that low rates of mixing among children during the pandemic may have contributed to them having reduced immunity to the Strep A bacteria.
While the vast majority of Strep A infections are relatively mild, the bacteria can occasionally cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.
Infections have been found across the country, with deaths now recorded in England, Wales and North Ireland.
In England there were 851 cases reported in week 46, compared to an average of 186 for the preceding years.
Currently there are large concentrations of Strep A in Yorkshire and the East Midlands.
- your child is getting worse
- your child is feeding or eating much less than normal
- your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or shows other signs of dehydration
- your baby is under 3 months and has a temperature of 38°C, or is older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39°C or higher
- your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty
- your child is very tired or irritable