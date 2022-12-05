Downing Street Tells Parents To 'Look Out' For Symptoms Of Strep A In Children

Streptococcus, Streptococcus pyogenes). Image taken from a microscope. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) BSIP via Getty Images

Downing Street has told parents be on the “lookout” for symptoms of Strep A in children following a string of deaths.

Health chiefs have sent an “urgent public health message” to GPs advising them to be vigilant for severe strep A infections.

It comes after an increase in cases in recent weeks and a number of child deaths in the UK.

The prime minister’s official spokesman sought to reassure the public that Strep A was “uncommon”.

However, he added: “I really understand that parents will be concerned by these reports.

“We are seeing a higher number of cases of group A Strep this year compared to usual.

“The bacteria we know causes a mild infection which is easily treated with antibiotics and, in rare circumstances, it can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness.

“It is still uncommon but it’s important parents are on the lookout for symptoms.

“But the NHS is well prepared to deal with situations like this working with UK Health Security Agency.”

He said any parents with concerns for their children should get in touch with the NHS.

According to the NHS, symptoms for Strep A include: pain when swallowing

fever

swollen tonsils with white patches

swollen neck glands

a high temperature

a skin rash

The PM’s spokesman also dismissed reports that Britain was facing a shortage of amoxicillin used to treat Strep A in children, saying: “It’s important to reassure parents that there is no current shortage as far as we’re aware.”

A note from the UKHSA urged doctors to set themselves a “low threshold” for sending children with potential Strep A infections to hospital and prescribing them antibiotics.

The alert has been sent out to all GPs, urgent care centres, A&Es and paediatric and infectious disease services.

Experts say there has been more opportunities for infections like Strep A to spread after Covid restrictions eased.