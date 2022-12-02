What Is Strep A And What Are The Symptoms You Need To Know?

BSIP via Getty Images Strep A is normally easy to treat but can lead to more dangerous conditions

Parents are being urged to be aware of the signs of Strep A after a fourth child died of the infection on Friday December 2.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that the figures for the disease are higher this year than the last two and are advising schools on how to combat outbreaks of the disease.

Strep A is normally easy to treat with a course of antibiotics, with Dr Yimmy Chow, health protection consultant at the UKHSA, advising: “Group A streptococcal infections usually result in mild illness, and information has been shared with parents and staff about the signs and symptoms.

“These include a sore throat, fever and minor skin infections and can be treated with a full course of antibiotics from the GP.”

Strep A is a relatively common bacterial infection which causes strep throat, tonsillitis and scarlet fever.

According to the NHS, symptoms for Strep A include:

pain when swallowing

fever

swollen tonsils with white patches

swollen neck glands

a high temperature

a skin rash

However, Strep AS can also, in rare cases, lead to a severe condition called invasive Group A Strep (IGAS).

IGAS occurs when the bacteria bypasses a body’s natural defences and can cause Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome – which can be deadly.

Warning signs of invasive disease include:

fever (a high temperature above 38C)

severe muscle aches