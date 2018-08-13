Steps star Faye Tozer and ‘Red Dwarf’ actor Danny John-Jules are the latest stars confirmed to be taking to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dance floor later this year.
Their involvement in the BBC dance show was announced during Monday night’s (13 August) edition of ‘The One Show’.
It follows the news that model, presenter and campaigner Katie Piper would also be competing in the new series, which was confirmed on Monday’s ‘BBC Breakfast’.
Speaking about her involvement in the show, Faye said: “Being on Strictly is literally a dream come true! It’s everything my nine-year-old self ever wanted from showbiz and I’m going to relish every moment!
She added: “I’ve lied to so many people! I need to apologise to all my friends.”
When the ‘Tragedy’ singer was asked about what she was most looking forward to, she said: “I am all about the costumes. The feathers, the huge hair, the make up... I like to think I’m a pretty good [dancer]. Even though I have some experience I don’t have ballroom experience so I’m really looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into that.”
Danny John-Jules, who is best known for playing Cat in the sci-fi comedy ‘Red Dwarf and policeman Dwayne Myers in the crime drama ‘Death In Paradise’, said the thought of taking part in ‘Strictly’ was “nerve-wracking”.
He added: “Having spent the last few months on two wheels motorcycling around South America in pink leathers, I’m absolutely delighted to be getting back on two feet and into something more comfortable like glittery spandex.”
Faye’s dance routines as part of Steps are well-known, but ‘The One Show’ also raided the archives and unearthed Danny busting some moves next to George Michael in the ‘Edge Of Heaven’ video.
Nice hip rotation, Danny!
The rest of the ‘Strictly’ class of 2018 will be revealed over the next two weeks.
There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of the BBC dance show will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect ‘Strictly’ to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show kicks off on Saturday 22 September.
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back on presenting duties and it is highly likely the panel will remain the same as last year, which saw new Head Judge Shirley Ballas join Craig Revel-Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli on the panel, replacing Len Goodman who stepped down in 2016.
Other celebs rumoured to be taking to the dancefloor include Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, former ‘EastEnders’ actress Samantha Womack, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan, 90’s TV star Anneka Rice and Capital Radio host Vick Hope.
We’ll be bringing you all of the ‘Strictly’ reveals as they happen, so keep checking back this week.
