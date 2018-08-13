5, 6, 7, 8... which celeb on #Strictly would be great? Everybody clap your hands, get on up and dance for Faye Tozer! 👏 @Faye_Tozer https://t.co/cnGzlyVtRC pic.twitter.com/ikYkjCwHTJ — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2018

Speaking about her involvement in the show, Faye said: “Being on Strictly is literally a dream come true! It’s everything my nine-year-old self ever wanted from showbiz and I’m going to relish every moment! She added: “I’ve lied to so many people! I need to apologise to all my friends.” When the ‘Tragedy’ singer was asked about what she was most looking forward to, she said: “I am all about the costumes. The feathers, the huge hair, the make up... I like to think I’m a pretty good [dancer]. Even though I have some experience I don’t have ballroom experience so I’m really looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into that.” Danny John-Jules, who is best known for playing Cat in the sci-fi comedy ‘Red Dwarf and policeman Dwayne Myers in the crime drama ‘Death In Paradise’, said the thought of taking part in ‘Strictly’ was “nerve-wracking”. He added: “Having spent the last few months on two wheels motorcycling around South America in pink leathers, I’m absolutely delighted to be getting back on two feet and into something more comfortable like glittery spandex.”

The Cat's out of the bag 🙀Danny John-Jules is going to be having fun, fun, fun on #Strictly this year! https://t.co/4k1rKuZzjb pic.twitter.com/d2zqSgTiom — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2018

Faye’s dance routines as part of Steps are well-known, but ‘The One Show’ also raided the archives and unearthed Danny busting some moves next to George Michael in the ‘Edge Of Heaven’ video. Nice hip rotation, Danny! The rest of the ‘Strictly’ class of 2018 will be revealed over the next two weeks. There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of the BBC dance show will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect ‘Strictly’ to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show kicks off on Saturday 22 September.

PA Archive/PA Images 'Strictly' hosts Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly.