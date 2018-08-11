ENTERTAINMENT
‘Strictly Come Dancing’: Brendan Cole To Be Replaced By Neil Jones Following Axe From BBC Dance Show

Up until now he's only featured in group dances.

Brendan Cole’s replacement on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has been revealed, and he’s already a familiar face on the show.

Neil Jones will reportedly partner up with one of the celebs on this year’s show after joining ‘Strictly’ as a choreographer and group dancer two years ago.

PA Archive/PA Images
Niel Jones

His major new role on the BBC dance show comes after Brendan Cole - who had been a professional dancer on ‘Strictly’ for 13 years - was axed by the BBC after last year’s series.

The show’s voiceover artist Alan Dedicoat confirmed the news, telling The Sun: “Neil Jones is doing it this year.

“He’s always been on the show but not coupled with someone, so it’ll be interesting to see how he does.”

PA Archive/PA Images
Neil with his wife - and fellow 'Strictly' pro - Katya Jones.

Neil is married to fellow pro and Russian Latin champion Katya Jones, who won the glitter ball trophy with actor Joe McFadden last year in her second year on the show.

HuffPost UK have contacted a ‘Strictly’ spokesperson for comment.

PA Archive/PA Images
Brendan Cole

Brendan revealed he had been axed by the BBC in January during an emotional interview on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’, admitting bosses decided not to renew his contract.

“It’s quite, actually, hard to talk about,” he said.

“They’ve made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I’m a little bit in shock. I’m quite emotional, a bit raw about it.”

Brendan was rumoured to have fallen out backstage with new head judge Shirley Ballas following an on-air clash during last year’s series.

David M. Benett via Getty Images
Shirley Ballas

Three months after his sacking, Shirley finally addressed the matter in an interview with Hello! magazine.

She said: “I don’t have any recollection on a personal level of bridges ever being broken or rebuilt between me and Brendan.

“He is an amazing dancer, an amazing person, whose career I have followed for many, many years and I’m extremely proud of what he’s achieved both at work and at home.”

She added: “One of the things people learn with me is I don’t need to pull someone else down to build myself up and I will live and die by that rule.”

