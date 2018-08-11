Joey isn’t the only ‘TOWIE’ star to be linked to the new series. Gemma Collins’ approach to getting on the show was to threaten not to sue the BBC after she fell through the floor at last year’s Radio 1 Teen Awards if she was given a spot on ‘Strictly’.
But judge Craig Revel Horwood isn’t convinced, insisting the GC isn’t the right “calibre” for ‘Strictly’. But Gemma remained unrepentant, telling OK! Magazine: "I'll burst onto that dance floor and show them what a samba is! He won't know what's hit him."
Piers Morgan
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter could be following in his colleague Susanna Reid’s footsteps after he tweeted a snap of him dancing with former contender and Labour MP Ed Balls. He captioned the shot: "BREAKING: My #Strictly training has begun."
His nemesis Lord Sugar upped the stakes when he offered to donate £25,000 to charity if Piers does take part, and an additional £25,000 if he gets past week five.
Dan Walker
Piers further fuelled rumours that he’d be taking to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor after his BBC Breakfast rival Dan Walker was linked to the new series. Piers said: “I would seriously consider [Strictly] if it meant giving Walker a lesson in how to dance in front of nine million people.”
Michelle Keegan
‘Strictly’ did wonders for Michelle’s husband Mark Wright’s profile when he made the 2014 final. The former ‘Corrie’ star and ‘Our Girl’ actress has been rumoured to be at the top of ‘Strictly’ bosses’ wish-list for the last few years, so will we finally see her take to the dance floor in 2018?
Les Dennis
The former ‘Coronation Street’ actor has hinted on more than one occasion that he’d love to appear on ‘Strictly’. During an appearance on ‘Sunday Brunch’ he said: “When I was doing Coronation Street I was approached but we weren't allowed to do it, we had a policy. I wouldn't mind doing it, I always like a challenge."
He reiterated his interest during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ earlier this year, saying: "I would love to do it. Yes please. Ice skating, well maybe…that's more scary. But who knows.”
Nadiya Hussain
The ‘Bake Off’ champ is a big fan of 'Strictly' and after being invited to watch one of the live shows last year, BBC bosses reportedly made no secret of how much they’d love Nadiya to appear on the new series.
Holly Willoughby
The ‘This Morning’ presenter is a self-confessed ‘Strictly’ superfan, admitting that she’d “love” to learn some new moves on the 'Strictly' dancefloor. She admitted: "I'm obsessed with Strictly, so I'd love to learn to dance."
Cheryl
We can’t help but think this is a serious case of wishful thinking, mainly on behalf of head judge Shirley Ballas who has stated she would love to see Chezza strutting her stuff. "I think Cheryl Cole would be amazing,” she said. So do we Shirl, but we reckon there’s more chance of Girls Aloud getting back together.