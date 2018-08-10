Mark Wright has shot down rumours his wife Michelle Keegan is set to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The former ‘Coronation Street’ actress regularly features on a list of rumoured names said to be appearing on the BBC ballroom show, but reports have been more persistent this year. However, it seems we won’t see Michelle strutting her stuff on the dancefloor just yet, according to her husband.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Former ‘TOWIE’ star Mark was grilled on the rumours as he appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Friday. Host Ben Shephard asked: “In the paper, they’re getting excited about the new Strictly line up and Mrs Wright is on the list. She’s 2/1 to be going in - is she?” Mark, who was a contestant on ‘Strictly’ in 2014, replied: “Not that I know of, if she’s going to be in some of them grubs in the jungle or dancing on ‘Strictly’ she’s doing it without telling me. “I don’t think so, she’s busy, she’s got a new show coming up at the end of this year that I’m sure is going to be announced very soon.”

ITV Mark Wright appeared on 'Good Morning Britain'

As Ranvir Singh asked if Mark would mind Michelle “getting so up close and personal with a lovely dancer”, he responded: “Oh stop it! Don’t ask silly questions.” “He’s gorgeous, she’s gorgeous they have nothing to worry about!” Ben said. Mark joked: “As long as she’s dancing with me when she gets home that’s all that matters.”

BBC Mark was a contestant on 'Strictly' in 2014

While it doesn’t look like Michelle will be appearing this year, the list of those said to be taking part is growing by the day. Among those recently rumoured to be taking part include Blue singer Lee Ryan, Steps singer Faye Tozer, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, BBC newsreader Kate Silverton, YouTuber Joe Suggs and This Morning’s medical expert Dr Ranj. Host Tess Daly revealed earlier this week that bosses will commence announcing the line-up on Monday, before ‘Strictly’ returns to TV next month.