‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses have announced three new additions to this year’s series, revealing that Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk and Johannes Radebe will be joining as professional dancers.

Their arrivals mean the new series of ‘Strictly’ will have 18 professionals - the highest number ever.

They replace departing stars Brendan Cole, who announced his exit earlier this year, and Chloe Hewitt, who has long been rumoured to be heading for the door.

Here’s what we know about the new pros so far…

Johannes Radebe