Cast your minds back to September 2017 - yes, we know it feels like a very long time ago - and you might remember Scottish comedian Susan Calman’s joy at signing up for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Susan was paired up with Grimsby-born Kevin Clifton, and - perhaps in a moment of giddiness - Susan promised to get a Grimsby tattoo as a tribute to her partner, if they made it to Blackpool week:

If we get to Blackpool I've promised @keviclifton that I'll get "I love Grimsby" tattooed on my foot. Make it so British public. Make it so — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) September 19, 2017

As ‘Strictly’ buffs will remember, the couple did dance their way to the Tower Ballroom and now, seven months after doing so, Susan’s followed through on her promise:

On Strictly, I promised the audience I’d get a specific tattoo if me and @keviclifton got to Blackpool.

1. I always keep my promises

2. I added a sun for Bring Me Sunshine

3. It’s full of joy and a reminder of what I can achieve if I dance outside my comfort zone. I love it! pic.twitter.com/dHw4Tz174k — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) May 28, 2018

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images Susan and Kevin

While he’s yet to endure the pain of another tattoo, Kevin did make his own Grimsby tattoo promise back in November 2017. Speaking on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, he said: “I promised to get my heart tattoo turned into I Love Grimsby - so I’ve got to do that too.” However, since Susan revealed her tat, he’s hinted at other possibilities:

Its gona happen https://t.co/tko61UzSOE — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) May 29, 2018

‘Strictly’ will return to our screens this summer and even though there are months to go until this year’s launch, rumours about who will be signing up have already begun circulating. So far, Anneka Rice and Maya Jama have both been linked to the show, but one person who won’t be getting their dancing shoes on is Michelle Keegan. “I would be terrified, because I remember watching Mark in ‘Strictly’, and my heart was in my mouth for him,” she recently told reporters. “So yeah, it’s not something that I’ll be doing any time soon, I don’t think.”