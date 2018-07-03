‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has spoken out about the salary of head judge Shirley Ballas, insisting her earnings from the show should be lower. The panellist says because she only joined the show last year - taking over from former head judge Len Goodman - she should be paid according to her experience.

She said: “I do think experience counts, if you’re on a show in the West End and you decide to stay on you get an increase every year for the experience that you’ve had. “Then when you go back to square on because you want to do a new show, you go back to everybody’s starting salary – your age doesn’t carry weight. “He’s been on the show for about 15 years and I think they should rise every year absolutely. “But it is important that women do get the same pay – same job, same pay grade. But also for experience – Craig has been there a long time and I think he deserves every penny.” Earlier this year, Shirley addressed Strictly’s pay gap during an appearance on ‘Loose Women’.

She said: “I do believe if a woman is doing the same job as a man then everybody should be on equal pay. “But I do also understand that my first time on ‘Strictly’ was like a trial so to speak. You’ve got to see that you can do the job, so I felt that everybody was really happy and I’m sure that they will be more than fair.”