Lee Ryan has been announced as the 12th celebrity to join this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The Blue singer and former ‘EastEnders’ star was unveiled as a contestant during Monday’s edition of ‘Loose Women’. Of joining the show, Lee said: “I was nervous, even to say yes.”

Empics Entertainment Ashley Roberts was announced for the show last week

Other names still rumoured to be taking part include Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, former ‘EastEnders’ actress Samantha Womack, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and 90s TV star Anneka Rice. There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of ‘Strictly’ will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect it to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show on Saturday 22 September.