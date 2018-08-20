Lee Ryan has been announced as the 12th celebrity to join this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The Blue singer and former ‘EastEnders’ star was unveiled as a contestant during Monday’s edition of ‘Loose Women’.
Of joining the show, Lee said: “I was nervous, even to say yes.”
When host Stacey Solomon pointed out he’d attended stage school, which might give him an advantage on the BBC ballroom show, he said: “I used to run out of dance lessons!
“Have you seen us at a Blue concert? You might get a shoulder move.”
Lee also told the panel he had been boxing to prepare for the show to help get in shape.
He also admitted that previously appearing on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ had put him off appearing on another reality show, remarking: “It’s scary. The press are hot on your heels. It’s exposing.”
Lee joins TV personality Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer, actor Danny John-Jules, Capital Radio host Vick Hope, cricketer Graeme Swann, This Morning’s resident medic Dr Ranj, YouTuber Joe Sugg, documentary presenter Stacey Dooley, BBC newsreader Kate Silverton and comedian Seann Walsh.
Former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts was also announced as a contestant on Friday, although her inclusion raised eyebrows given her wealth of previous dance experience.
Other names still rumoured to be taking part include Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, former ‘EastEnders’ actress Samantha Womack, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and 90s TV star Anneka Rice.
There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of ‘Strictly’ will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect it to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show on Saturday 22 September.