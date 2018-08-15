The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ line-up announcements have thrown up another surprise name, in the form of radio presenter Vick Hope.
Fresh off the back of YouTuber Joe Suggs being unveiled as a contestant, bosses have revealed Vick will also be getting her dancing shoes on when the new series of the BBC ballroom show kicks off next month.
You’d be forgiven for maybe not having heard of Vick before, but she is about to be propelled into household name territory thanks to ‘Strictly’.
So as a mini introduction, here’s everything you need to know about the star...
Vital Statistics
Vick was born and raised in Newcastle upon Tyne on 25 September 1989, making her 28 years old.
Her mother’s side of the family is from Nigeria, and many of her relatives still live there now.
Brain Box
Vick is one smart cookie as she studied as Cambridge University for four years.
Her degree was in Modern Languages as she describes herself as being multi-lingual.
Dulcet Tones
Chances you may recognise Vick’s voice more than her face, as she is one of the hosts of Capital Radio’s breakfast show, alongside Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay.
She made her debut on the show in 2017, after the departures of previous hosts Dave Berry, George Shelley and Lilah Parsons.
Multimedia Queen
It’s not just radio Vick is a master of, as she also presents for TV and online.
Currently, she hosts 4Music’s ‘Trending Live’ and ‘Box Fresh’ and is also a a mainstay reporter for ITN where she produces, scripts, edits and presents news and entertainment bulletins.
In 2018, Vick joined ‘The Voice’ and ‘The Voice Kids’ as the digital reporter, as well as fronting Sky One’s ‘Carnage’ alongside Freddie Flintoff and Lethal Bizzle.
As well as working for MTV and the Disney Channel, she’s also hosted coverage of biking events for Channel 4, Sky Sports and Eurosport, as well serving as a presenter on Fulham FC TV.
Vick also worked with Roman long before the Capital breakfast show, as the pair co-hosted ITV2′s ‘2Awesome’, which aired on Sunday afternoons.
Political Activity
Vick is a passionate advocate for human rights. She has worked with Amnesty International since the age of 16, and is currently an ambassador for them.
Earlier this year, he also hosted the stage at the Women’s March.
No Experience Necessary
Unlike some of her other competitors on this year’s ‘Strictly’, Vick is seemingly a dancefloor virgin.
In a statement she released when joining the show, she said: “Dances like Ballroom and Latin are totally outside my comfort zone but I love dancing, it makes people happy - myself included.”