Fresh off the back of YouTuber Joe Suggs being unveiled as a contestant , bosses have revealed Vick will also be getting her dancing shoes on when the new series of the BBC ballroom show kicks off next month.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ line-up announcements have thrown up another surprise name, in the form of radio presenter Vick Hope .

You’d be forgiven for maybe not having heard of Vick before, but she is about to be propelled into household name territory thanks to ‘Strictly’.

So as a mini introduction, here’s everything you need to know about the star...

Vital Statistics

Vick was born and raised in Newcastle upon Tyne on 25 September 1989, making her 28 years old.

Her mother’s side of the family is from Nigeria, and many of her relatives still live there now.

Brain Box

Vick is one smart cookie as she studied as Cambridge University for four years.

Her degree was in Modern Languages as she describes herself as being multi-lingual.

Dulcet Tones

Chances you may recognise Vick’s voice more than her face, as she is one of the hosts of Capital Radio’s breakfast show, alongside Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay.

She made her debut on the show in 2017, after the departures of previous hosts Dave Berry, George Shelley and Lilah Parsons.