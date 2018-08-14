As one fifth of legendary pop group Steps, Faye Tozer has got a fair few moves in her repertoire, but she has insisted that shouldn’t be held against her on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The singer was announced as the second celebrity to be taking part in the new series of the BBC ballroom show on Monday night, during an appearance on ‘The One Show’.

But when presenter Alex Jones suggested Faye had an advantage thanks to her dance routines with Steps, she did not seem to agree.