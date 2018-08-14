As one fifth of legendary pop group Steps, Faye Tozer has got a fair few moves in her repertoire, but she has insisted that shouldn’t be held against her on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The singer was announced as the second celebrity to be taking part in the new series of the BBC ballroom show on Monday night, during an appearance on ‘The One Show’.
But when presenter Alex Jones suggested Faye had an advantage thanks to her dance routines with Steps, she did not seem to agree.
“I think you’ll find a few of us have,” she said. “It’s what makes it an interesting competition.
“Even though I have got some experience, I don’t have any ballroom experience, so I’m really excited get my teeth into that, dance with a partner and be whisked around the floor.”
She added: “I would like to say I’m pretty good [at dancing]. I hope that I can work it, and get as far as possible.”
Faye was unveiled alongside actor and ‘Red Dwarf’ star Danny John-Juels, after TV personality Katie Piper was the first celebrity to be announced on ‘BBC Breakfast’.
Since then, YouTuber Joe Sugg has been confirmed, although some ‘Strictly’ fans have questioned his suitability for the show.
Other names rumoured to be taking part include Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, former ‘EastEnders’ actress Samantha Womack, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan, 90’s TV star Anneka Rice and Capital Radio host Vick Hope.
There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of the BBC dance show will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect ‘Strictly’ to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show kicks off on Saturday 22 September.