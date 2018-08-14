We’re only onto the second day of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ line-up announcements, and the fourth famous contestant has now been revealed.

On Tuesday morning, YouTuber Joe Sugg confirmed that he had signed up for the show, during an appearance on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

Joe told presenter Scott Mills, who previously competed on the show in 2014: “I don’t really know what I’m doing to be honest... this is, like, the most nervous but the most excited I’ve been in long, long time.”