We’re only onto the second day of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ line-up announcements, and the fourth famous contestant has now been revealed.
On Tuesday morning, YouTuber Joe Sugg confirmed that he had signed up for the show, during an appearance on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.
Joe told presenter Scott Mills, who previously competed on the show in 2014: “I don’t really know what I’m doing to be honest... this is, like, the most nervous but the most excited I’ve been in long, long time.”
He also joked: “I’m a big fan of a Cuban heel as well, because I’m not the tallest.”
On being the first YouTube star to compete on the show, Joe remarked: “It’s 2018!”
Speaking to the BBC later, he admitted: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be involved in the show this year! Not going to lie, I’m very nervous about it, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about I guess.
“My knowledge of dance isn’t the best, so I’m just going to go into it completely open-minded. I do feel pretty nervous about [my ‘Strictly’ makeover]. I just hope they have child sizes as I’m tiny!”
As well as his work on YouTube, Joe appeared in the direct-to-DVD mockumentary ‘Joe And Caspar Hit The Road’, alongside fellow vlogger Caspar Lee. He also contributed vocals to Band Aid 30 back in 2014, and formed a boyband with a number of other YouTube stars for Comic Relief.
Joe, whose sister is fellow YouTuber Zoella, joins previously announced contestants model and TV personality Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer and ‘Red Dwarf’ actor Danny John-Jules.
More announcements about the rest of the line-up are expected in the coming days, ahead of this year’s ‘Strictly’ launch show at the end of the month.
Check out the full list of rumoured contestants here.