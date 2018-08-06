As the discussion about whether same-sex pairings should be included in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ rages on, the BBC has confirmed that this year’s series will not be the one where we see two people of the same gender hit the dance floor together.
While we’re currently still waiting on confirmation of this year’s celebrity line-up, what we do know is that the stars will all be partnered with a professional dancer of the opposite gender.
A spokesperson for the show has now said: ”‘Strictly’ has chosen the longstanding ballroom dancing format of mixed-sex couples and at the moment we have no plans to introduce same-sex couples in the competition.”
International editions of ‘Strictly’ have previously included same-sex partnerships, while in 2014, a section of a professional routine with a cops and robbers theme saw the show’s male dancers dancing together for a brief moment.
Judge Craig Revel Horwood was the first permanent member of the ‘Strictly’ family to call for the inclusion of same-sex pairings on the show, which was more recently reiterated by presenter Claudia Winkleman.
Meanwhile, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge David Walliams took aim at ‘Strictly’ earlier this year, when the most recent run of the ITV talent show featured two men performing ballroom together.
He noted at the time: “I loved it. It just shows there’s nothing funny about two men dancing together.
“I don’t know why the show on the BBC doesn’t have two men dancing together.”