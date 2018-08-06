As the discussion about whether same-sex pairings should be included in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ rages on, the BBC has confirmed that this year’s series will not be the one where we see two people of the same gender hit the dance floor together.

While we’re currently still waiting on confirmation of this year’s celebrity line-up, what we do know is that the stars will all be partnered with a professional dancer of the opposite gender.

A spokesperson for the show has now said: ”‘Strictly’ has chosen the longstanding ballroom dancing format of mixed-sex couples and at the moment we have no plans to introduce same-sex couples in the competition.”