David Walliams has hailed two ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditionees, declaring that they’re proof same-sex couples should compete on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Dancers David and Javier were seen trying out during Saturday’s (21 April) episode and it didn’t take long for them to have the panel tapping their feet and itching to dance along.

Dymnd/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock David and Javier

Their salsa routine earned four yeses and when it came to sharing criticism, David took the chance to mention ‘Strictly’ - though he didn’t actually name the show. After checking if the dancers are in a relationship (they’re not and Javier has a girlfriend), David said: “I loved it. It just shows there’s nothing funny about two men dancing together. “I don’t know why the show on the BBC doesn’t have two men dancing together.” “I know, I’ve said the same thing a million times,” Amanda agreed, as David added: “It’s fantastic, well done.”

Dymnd/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock Their routine received four yeses