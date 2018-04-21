David Walliams has hailed two ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditionees, declaring that they’re proof same-sex couples should compete on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Dancers David and Javier were seen trying out during Saturday’s (21 April) episode and it didn’t take long for them to have the panel tapping their feet and itching to dance along.
Their salsa routine earned four yeses and when it came to sharing criticism, David took the chance to mention ‘Strictly’ - though he didn’t actually name the show.
After checking if the dancers are in a relationship (they’re not and Javier has a girlfriend), David said: “I loved it. It just shows there’s nothing funny about two men dancing together.
“I don’t know why the show on the BBC doesn’t have two men dancing together.”
“I know, I’ve said the same thing a million times,” Amanda agreed, as David added: “It’s fantastic, well done.”
Other acts who impressed during the episode included one-of-a-kind comedian Lost Voice Guy and 68-year-old rocker Jenny Darren.
The most emotional moment of the night came in the closing section of the show, as Manchester bombing survivor Hollie Booth auditioned with her dance troupe, RISE.
The ‘Strictly’ same-sex couples debate has been ongoing for years and it’s been two years since Craig Revel-Horwood first said he thought same-sex couples would compete on the show one day.
Since then, numerous ‘Strictly’ stars have spoken out on the matter and last year, the debate hit headlines again when Susan Calman was recently forced to speak out on her decision to dance with man, rather than a woman.
Susan, who is married to a woman, expressed her frustration at having to defend her choice, stating: “I think what annoyed me slightly is that I seem to be getting it in the neck.
“Will Young didn’t get it, Judge Rinder didn’t get it, [fellow 2017 competitor] Richard Coles isn’t getting it.
“It seems to me as a woman, he’s not getting it the same way I am. And for me to be getting it is, I think, unfair.”