The star, who co-hosts the Capital Radio Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp, announced the news on the show on Wednesday.

Radio presenter Vick Hope has been unveiled as the fifth celebrity to be taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ .

PA Wire/PA Images Vick Hope is the latest celebrity to sign for 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Vick called her inclusion on the line-up an “incredible opportunity” as she prepares to get her dancing shoes on for the new series.

She told the BBC: “I’m so excited about being a contestant on this year’s ‘Strictly’. I’ve always been such a massive fan of the show so it’s a huge honour to be part of this series.

“Dances like Ballroom and Latin are totally outside my comfort zone but I love dancing, it makes people happy - myself included.

“To be able to perform every Saturday is such an incredible opportunity - I couldn’t be looking forward to it anymore and I will be throwing myself into it, working hard and learning from the judges every week.”