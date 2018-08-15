Radio presenter Vick Hope has been unveiled as the fifth celebrity to be taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The star, who co-hosts the Capital Radio Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp, announced the news on the show on Wednesday.
Vick called her inclusion on the line-up an “incredible opportunity” as she prepares to get her dancing shoes on for the new series.
She told the BBC: “I’m so excited about being a contestant on this year’s ‘Strictly’. I’ve always been such a massive fan of the show so it’s a huge honour to be part of this series.
“Dances like Ballroom and Latin are totally outside my comfort zone but I love dancing, it makes people happy - myself included.
“To be able to perform every Saturday is such an incredible opportunity - I couldn’t be looking forward to it anymore and I will be throwing myself into it, working hard and learning from the judges every week.”
Vick joins previously announced contestants TV personality Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer and actor Danny John-Jules.
YouTuber Joe Sugg has also been confirmed, although some ‘Strictly’ fans have questioned his suitability for the show.
Other names rumoured to be taking part include Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, former ‘EastEnders’ actress Samantha Womack, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and 90s TV star Anneka Rice.
There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of the BBC dance show will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect ‘Strictly’ to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show on Saturday 22 September.