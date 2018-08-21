‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may be the biggest show on telly, but according to some fans at least, it appears to have lost its star-pulling power.

Many viewers have branded this year’s line-up the “worst ever” after the final two names were confirmed on Tuesday.

Fashion expert Susannah Constantine and ‘Casualty’ actor Charles Venn completed the list of celebrities taking part in this year’s series, but those hoping show bosses had been had saving the best til last were left disappointed.