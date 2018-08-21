‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may be the biggest show on telly, but according to some fans at least, it appears to have lost its star-pulling power.
Many viewers have branded this year’s line-up the “worst ever” after the final two names were confirmed on Tuesday.
Fashion expert Susannah Constantine and ‘Casualty’ actor Charles Venn completed the list of celebrities taking part in this year’s series, but those hoping show bosses had been had saving the best til last were left disappointed.
Many took to social media to bemoan the lack of big stars for the new series, which is set to kick off next month.
However, there were some fans who either stuck up for the new crop of contestants, or pointed out to critics that the lack of big names won’t matter once the actual competition starts.
The other stars participating in ‘Strictly’ 2018 are TV personality Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer, actor Danny John-Jules, Capital Radio host Vick Hope, cricketer Graeme Swann, This Morning’s resident medic Dr Ranj, YouTuber Joe Sugg, BBC newsreader Kate Silverton and comedian Seann Walsh, Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and Blue singer Lee Ryan.
Documentary presenter and new contestant Stacey Dooley has already hit back at claims the line-up is too “D-list”.
After Sun journalist Dan Wootton tweeted his negative thoughts about the list of stars, including her, Stacey responded: “You know what I LOVE to do for a living? As a grown man? Slate people I don’t know. Damn Dan, you must feel fulfilled everyday you get up for work.”
Stacey added: “Ps. Next time you write about me, it’s ‘Stacey Dooley MBE’ ...k?”
This year’s line-up is the first following the departure of the show’s long-term celebrity booker Vinnie Shergill, who stepped down at the end of the last series.
She has been replaced by Stefania Aleksander, who has previously worked on the likes of ‘The Jump’ and ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of ‘Strictly’ will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect it to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show on Saturday 22 September.