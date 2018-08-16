TV medic Dr Ranj has been announced as the seventh celebrity on this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. This Morning’s resident medical expert was unveiled as the latest addition to the line-up on Thursday’s epsiode of the ITV daytime show.

ITV Dr Ranj is taking part on this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Speaking to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, he admitted: “My friends would describe me as a cross between dad dancing and GoGo dancing. But I’m super excited because I want to learn to dance properly.” He added: “I’m so sore at the moment because I’ve been going to the gym to try and get a bit fitter.” Dr Ranj follows in the footsteps of fellow ‘This Morning’ stars Ruth and Alison Hammond in competing on the BBC ballroom show.

ITV He was announced on Thursday's 'This Morning'