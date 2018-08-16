TV medic Dr Ranj has been announced as the seventh celebrity on this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
This Morning’s resident medical expert was unveiled as the latest addition to the line-up on Thursday’s epsiode of the ITV daytime show.
Speaking to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, he admitted: “My friends would describe me as a cross between dad dancing and GoGo dancing. But I’m super excited because I want to learn to dance properly.”
He added: “I’m so sore at the moment because I’ve been going to the gym to try and get a bit fitter.”
Dr Ranj follows in the footsteps of fellow ‘This Morning’ stars Ruth and Alison Hammond in competing on the BBC ballroom show.
He joins previously announced contestants TV personality Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer, actor Danny John-Jules, Capital Radio host Vick Hope and cricketer Graeme Swann on this year’s line-up.
YouTuber Joe Sugg has also been confirmed, although some ‘Strictly’ fans have questioned his suitability for the show.
Other names rumoured to be taking part include Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, former ‘EastEnders’ actress Samantha Womack, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and 90s TV star Anneka Rice.
There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of the BBC dance show will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect ‘Strictly’ to launch on Saturday 8