‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Danny John-Jules accused the show of racial bias in a series of tweets previously sent from his account.
The ‘Red Dwarf’ star, who has signed up for the upcoming series, has criticised the BBC ballroom competition on a number of occasions over the last few years.
In tweets The Sun first found on his account, Danny said the show “always got rid of the black guy first”, adding that his “brothers” were always seen as “left footed with a big grin”.
In 2016, following the consecutive exits of Melvin Odoom, Tameka Empson and Nagga Munchetty, Danny responded to one follower’s criticism of the show by writing: “Nah, they always get rid of the black guy first.”
Danny also drew parallels to ‘Strictly’ when one fan said they believed contestants of colour on ‘Big Brother’ were always cast to be “either controversial or mentally unstable”.
He wrote: “Watch which way the arrow points now. It’s like strictly. The brothers are always ‘two left footed’ with a big grin.”
After the judges chose to save The Saturdays’ Mollie King over JLS singer Aston Merrygold in a dance-off last November, Danny also tweeted: “Bullshit of the week. Strictly bosses pretending to be horrified at Craig Rev Hor sticking to their MO (modus operandi) and voting off the brother in the afro.”
He’d also called into question Bruno Tonioli’s dance ability in a now-deleted tweet, writing: “Find me a clip online of Bruno dancing.”
Three months ago, when asked to help a ‘Strictly’ themed event on Twitter, Danny responded: “As long as I don’t have to dance or be in the same room as Craig or Bruno, great.”
A ‘Strictly’ spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. A rep for Danny has also been approached, and we are awaiting a response.
While it is not the first time ‘Strictly’ has been accused of having a racial bias, an insider for the show has insisted to HuffPost UK that the series is “about as far from racist as you can get”.
Last year’s finalist Alexandra Burke previously dismissed accusations the show was racist, telling ‘The Victoria Derbyshire Show’: “I don’t think that’s true at all.
“Those kinds of accusations against amazing shows like this I think are wrong.”
‘Holby City’ actor Chizzy Akudolu also brushed off claims her early exit last year was rooted in racism.
Speaking to Metro, she explained: “There are real racial injustices going on in the world and I think is dangerous to throw the race card in for something that has no bearing.
“I wasn’t in the bottom two because of my race, the public didn’t like my dance.”
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ launches on Saturday 8 September on BBC One.