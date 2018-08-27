‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Danny John-Jules accused the show of racial bias in a series of tweets previously sent from his account.

The ‘Red Dwarf’ star, who has signed up for the upcoming series, has criticised the BBC ballroom competition on a number of occasions over the last few years.

In tweets The Sun first found on his account, Danny said the show “always got rid of the black guy first”, adding that his “brothers” were always seen as “left footed with a big grin”.