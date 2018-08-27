Fashion expert Susannah Constantine has revealed she toyed with the idea of hiring professional help to get ahead on the BBC ballroom show.

The new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ hasn’t even begun yet, but already one contestant has admitted to considering cheating.

Writing in the Daily Mail, she said: “I thought about hiring professional help – a big Strictly No-No. My husband even found me a local professional dance tutor, the son of his bike mechanic, but I didn’t want to get done for cheating.

“In hindsight, I regret it.”

The former ‘What Not To Wear’ host also said she was left astounded by other contestants’ ability during the first group rehearsal last week.

Many, including Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Steps singer Faye Tozer, have previous dance experience, putting them at an advantage in the competition - something Susannah admitted she noticed.

“Unlike me, they all seem to be natural movers,” she said.

“I’m dismayed to say that some of them are trained dancers and managed to get our first routine down pat while barely breaking sweat.”