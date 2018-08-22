The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ celebrities got down to work on Tuesday, as rehearsals officially got underway.
All 15 of the new contestants came together for the first time at a secret location, where they met the professional dancers and hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
And they really did get their dancing shoes on, as Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley shared images of their new heels for the show.
Tess also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself and Claudia, as they popped in to the filming of the rehearsals.
Many of the pro dancers also shared a group shot as they awaited the celeb contestants’ arrivals.
The professional team actually got to work on the new series at the end of last month, as they began laying out routines and group dances.
However, we still have a couple of weeks before we’re likely to see anything on screen.
The BBC is yet to confirm when the launch show will air, but it is likely to be on Saturday 8 September.
This show will see the celebrities discover which of the professionals they will be paired up with.
It is likely bosses will have been looking out for which celebrities to partner up the professionals with at Tuesday’s rehearsal, as in past years, viewers have seen the contestants speed-dancing with each of the pros.
This year’s line-up is made up of TV personality Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer, actor Danny John-Jules, Capital Radio host Vick Hope, cricketer Graeme Swann, This Morning’s resident medic Dr Ranj, YouTuber Joe Sugg, BBC newsreader Kate Silverton and comedian Seann Walsh, Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, Blue singer Lee Ryan, documentary presenter Stacey Dooley, fashion expert Susannah Constantine and ‘Casualty’ star Charles Venn.
The line-up has come in for criticism from some fans, however, for being “the worst ever” due to the lack of big names.