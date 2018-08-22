The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ celebrities got down to work on Tuesday, as rehearsals officially got underway. All 15 of the new contestants came together for the first time at a secret location, where they met the professional dancers and hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

And they really did get their dancing shoes on, as Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley shared images of their new heels for the show. Tess also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself and Claudia, as they popped in to the filming of the rehearsals.

Many of the pro dancers also shared a group shot as they awaited the celeb contestants’ arrivals. The professional team actually got to work on the new series at the end of last month, as they began laying out routines and group dances. However, we still have a couple of weeks before we’re likely to see anything on screen.