'Strictly Come Dancing' Star Stacey Dooley Blasts Claims This Year's Line-Up Is 'Too D-List'

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Stacey Dooley has hit back at criticism over this year’s line-up being too “D-list”.
Stacey was the eighth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the show last week.
However, the currently-incomplete line-up has not been well-received by all ‘Strictly’ fans, with some suggesting the celebrities who’ve signed up so far are a little on the “D-list” side.
Responding to a post by The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton - who branded the new crop of a contestants a “rag tag bunch of TV D-listers”, Stacey was keen to point out her credentials.
“You know what I LOVE to do for a living? As a grown man?” she wrote. “Slate people I don’t know. Damn Dan, you must feel fulfilled everyday you get up for work.”
Stacey added: “Ps. Next time you write about me, it’s ‘Stacey Dooley MBE’ ...k?”
The documentary presenter isn’t the only contestant to defend her place on this year’s show, with Steps singer Faye Tozer speaking out when it was suggested her previous dance experience gave her an advantage.
‘Strictly’ viewers were similarly displeased when professional dancer Ashley Roberts was revealed to be on the line-up, while fans were divided over the news that Joe Sugg would be the first YouTube vlogger to ever take part in the show.
Also on the line-up are model and media personality Katie Piper, broadcaster Vick Hope, ‘Red Dwarf’ actor Danny John-Jules, cricketer Graeme Swann, TV doctor Ranj Singh, newsreader Kate Silverton and comedian Seann Walsh.
More announcements are expected in the coming days, with rumoured contestants including Blue singer Lee Ryan, soap actress Samantha Womack, reality star Joey Essex and footballer Alex Scott.