'Strictly Come Dancing' Star Stacey Dooley Blasts Claims This Year's Line-Up Is 'Too D-List'

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Stacey Dooley has hit back at criticism over this year’s line-up being too “D-list”.

Stacey was the eighth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the show last week.

However, the currently-incomplete line-up has not been well-received by all ‘Strictly’ fans, with some suggesting the celebrities who’ve signed up so far are a little on the “D-list” side.