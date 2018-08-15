‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancer Kevin Clifton has said he would have “no problem” with being paired with another man on the show. As the discussion about whether same-sex pairings should be included on the BBC ballroom show continues, Kevin offered his opinion when answering questions from fans on Twitter.

Mark R. Milan via Getty Images ﻿Kevin, who partnered with Louise Redknapp in 2016, said he had 'no problem' being paired with another man

He was asked: “As a gay man who loves the show (and thinks you are brilliant), I’m curious where do you stand on same-sex dance partners? Would you be open to dancing with a guy if the show put that to you?” Kevin, who has been on the show for five years, replied: “Just to be clear I’m not involved in any of these decisions. But if that’s what they wanted then I’d have no problem with it.”

The BBC has already confirmed that this year’s series not have same-sex pairings, even though some international editions of the show already do. A BBC spokesperson said last month: ”‘Strictly’ has chosen the longstanding ballroom dancing format of mixed-sex couples and at the moment we have no plans to introduce same-sex couples in the competition.” Last year, judge Craig Revel-Horwood said he was “hopeful” same-sex couples would soon appear on the show. Previous contestants have also been wading into the conversation, Robert Rinder, who is gay, suggested to The Telegraph “it would be great if it happens”. “Visibility really does matter,” he added.

PA Archive/PA Images Kevin with his 2018 partner Susan Calman

Kevin’s comments come as ‘Capital Breakfast Show’ co-host Vick Hope was announced as the latest contestant for this years ‘Strictly’. YouTuber Joe Sugg has also been announced but as a contestant, but his casting has received a backlash on social media. However, Kevin has been defending the signing on Twitter saying it was opening the show up to younger audiences. Responding to a post about Joe’s signing being the right choice, he said: “Absolutely. Whether people embrace it or not the fact is social media has changed the game and the way content is consumed and the savvy are making a name for themselves.”