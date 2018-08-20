‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Katie Piper has revealed the acid attack she suffered 10 years ago is likely to have an impact on her dancing ability.
The star told the Daily Mirror she will have to work harder than everyone else when training because she still suffers from health issues relating to the attack.
She said: “The respiratory problem makes training a bit harder. I tried to practise some steps and can’t really move my head back because of a band of scar tissue that starts at the top of my head.
“Everyone will be like, ‘Why’s she pulling that funny face?’ and I’ll be like, ’No, that’s my face!’”
The attack also left Katie blind in one eye, which she admits will make things “harder” on the BBC ballroom show.
“If you cover one eye and think you can’t see your peripheral, that is harder with dancing, steps and anticipating your partner,” she said.
“I’m like an elephant with no rhythm. When I was practicing I was stamping on feet and banging into people.
“I’ll just have to work really hard at the training.”
Katie was the first celebrity announced for this year’s ‘Strictly’ last week, with other contestants including Kate Silverton and Sean Walsh.
After a brief relationship in 2008, Daniel Lynch attacked Katie with sulphuric acid only days after raping her.
Lynch arranged the attack with friend Stefan Sylvestre and both are serving life sentences.
Sylvestre has recently applied to be freed and a Parole Board decision is expected soon.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has considered the parole review for Stefan Sylvestre and expect to receive the panel’s decision in the coming weeks.
“We are unable to comment further on the individual details of this case.”
Katie needed over 40 operations following the attack, including pioneering facial skin grafts, and has been open about her battles with depression as she recovered.