The star told the Daily Mirror she will have to work harder than everyone else when training because she still suffers from health issues relating to the attack.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Katie Piper has revealed the acid attack she suffered 10 years ago is likely to have an impact on her dancing ability.

She said: “The respiratory problem makes training a bit harder. I tried to practise some steps and can’t really move my head back because of a band of scar tissue that starts at the top of my head.

“Everyone will be like, ‘Why’s she pulling that funny face?’ and I’ll be like, ’No, that’s my face!’”

The attack also left Katie blind in one eye, which she admits will make things “harder” on the BBC ballroom show.

“If you cover one eye and think you can’t see your peripheral, that is harder with dancing, steps and anticipating your partner,” she said.

“I’m like an elephant with no rhythm. When I was practicing I was stamping on feet and banging into people.

“I’ll just have to work really hard at the training.”

Katie was the first celebrity announced for this year’s ‘Strictly’ last week, with other contestants including Kate Silverton and Sean Walsh.