Documentary presenter Stacey Dooley is the latest star to be confirmed for this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The host was announced as the eighth celebrity via the show’s social media channels on Thursday.
The news came just hours after resident ‘This Morning’ medic Dr Ranj was unveiled as a contestant live on the ITV daytime show.
In a statement, Stacey said: “It’s happening! I’m taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going to explode.
“2018 has already been such an incredible year for me, I’ve done some amazing things and I’m excited to add ‘becoming a dancing GENIUS’ to the list!
“Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hard core so I’m going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dancefloor!”
Stacey and Dr Ranj join previously announced contestants TV personality Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer, actor Danny John-Jules, Capital Radio host Vick Hope and cricketer Graeme Swann on this year’s line-up.
YouTuber Joe Sugg has also been confirmed, although some ‘Strictly’ fans have questioned his suitability for the show.
Other names rumoured to be taking part include Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, former ‘EastEnders’ actress Samantha Womack, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and 90s TV star Anneka Rice.
There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of the BBC dance show will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect ‘Strictly’ to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show on Saturday 22 September.