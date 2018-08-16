The host was announced as the eighth celebrity via the show’s social media channels on Thursday.

Documentary presenter Stacey Dooley is the latest star to be confirmed for this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ .

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Stacey Dooley is doing 'Strictly Come Dancing'

The news came just hours after resident ‘This Morning’ medic Dr Ranj was unveiled as a contestant live on the ITV daytime show.

In a statement, Stacey said: “It’s happening! I’m taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going to explode.

“2018 has already been such an incredible year for me, I’ve done some amazing things and I’m excited to add ‘becoming a dancing GENIUS’ to the list!

“Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hard core so I’m going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dancefloor!”