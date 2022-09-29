Strictly's Giovanni Pernice Addresses Reports Of 'Tension' With Dance Partner Richie Anderson

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has shut down reports in the press claiming that he and his dance partner Richie Anderson aren’t getting along.

The pair were guests on Wednesday’s edition of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, where host Janette Manrara praised them for their routine in the first live show of the series, which saw them performing a Cha Cha Cha to Wham!’s I’m Your Man.

Giovanni also seized the opportunity to shut down reports published in The Sun over the weekend, which claimed there was “tension building” between the two during rehearsals.

The tabloid article also quoted a “source” who said that the reigning Strictly champ and Radio 2 presenter “hadn’t clicked” during their initial training.

Giovanni and Richie performing their first routine together over the weekend Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

When Janette asked Giovanni whether the pair were “having the best time in rehearsals”, the Italian dancer insisted: “We’re having a good time.”

“Obviously it’s a dance competition at the end of the day, so we have to learn something,” he continued, before saying directly into the camera: “But there is no problem between us.

“We are having a good time! So forget about what you’re reading, it’s not true.”

Richie put his head on Giovanni's shoulder as the Italian dancer dismissed the tabloid rumours BBC

The BBC previously declined to comment on The Sun’s report when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Richie and Giovanni performed live together for the first time over the weekend, receiving 23 points out of a possible 40 for their energetic Cha Cha Cha.

On Saturday night, they’ll take to the floor with a Quickstep routine set to Barry Manilow’s Dancin’ Fool.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One. Check out the fill list of this week’s songs and dances here.