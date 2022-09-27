The songs and dances being performed in this week’s Strictly Come Dancing live show have been revealed, ahead of the first elimination of the series.
Fresh from topping the leaderboard at the weekend, Will Mellor and his partner Nancy Xu will be tackling a Salsa to a Luther Vandross favourite, while Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will perform a Jive to The Weeknd’s hit Blinding Lights.
At the other end of the leaderboard last week was Tony Adams, who is currently rehearsing his Charleston routine with partner Katya Jones.
Meanwhile, fans can look forward to former Adele impersonator Jayde Adams dancing a Tango to a hit by the chart-topping singer, while Ellie Simmonds will perform her first Ballroom routine of the series when she and Nikita Kuzmin take on the Waltz to one of Elvis Presley’s best-loved hits.
Check out the full list of Strictly songs and dances below:
- Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will dance the Waltz to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley
- Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will dance the Paso Doble to Los Toreadors by Georges Bizet
- Fleur East and Vito Coppola will dance the Viennese waltz to Glimpse Of Us by Joji
- Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will dance the Jive to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
- Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will dance the Cha Cha to Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
- James Bye and Amy Dowden will dance the Tango to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
- Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer will dance the Tango to Rumour Has It by Adele
- Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington will dance the Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine
- Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima will dance the Viennese Waltz to Runaway by The Corrs
- Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Samba to Saturday Night Fever by The Bee Gees
- Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will dance the Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé
- Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Quickstep to Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow
- Tony Adams and Katya Jones will dance the Charleston to My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen
- Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will dance the Jive to Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter
- Will Mellor and Nancy Xu will dance the Salsa to Never Too Much by Luther Vandross
On Saturday night, the first two weeks of judges’ scores will be combined with the public vote to determine which two of the 15 famous contestants will land in the first dance-off of the series.
During Sunday night’s results show, the judges will then decide which of them to send home after watching the bottom two perform again.
Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One.