Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will dance the Waltz to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will dance the Paso Doble to Los Toreadors by Georges Bizet

Fleur East and Vito Coppola will dance the Viennese waltz to Glimpse Of Us by Joji

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will dance the Jive to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will dance the Cha Cha to Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

James Bye and Amy Dowden will dance the Tango to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer will dance the Tango to Rumour Has It by Adele

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington will dance the Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima will dance the Viennese Waltz to Runaway by The Corrs

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Samba to Saturday Night Fever by The Bee Gees

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will dance the Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Quickstep to Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow

Tony Adams and Katya Jones will dance the Charleston to My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will dance the Jive to Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter