Strictly Come Dancing winner Kara Tointon has revealed her Glitterball trophy is actually made of cardboard.

The former EastEnders star won the BBC ballroom show with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev in 2010.

However, she revealed the version of the trophy she got to take home after the series finished has somewhat lost its sparkle over the last 12 years.

Appearing on the Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did podcast, Kara revealed the mirror tiles have fallen off her glitterball, revealing a cardboard ball underneath.

“It’s now bald. It’s a bloomin’ bald, grey cardboard ball,” she said, joking: “I feel like saying to the BBC, ‘I need some maintenance on this please! If you can get round here and shimmy it on together again’.

“It should come with a lifetime guarantee.”

Kara Tointon won Strictly in 2010 BBC

The winners of each series of Strictly are given a miniature version of the trophy that they lift during the final, as that one is kept by the BBC in storage and added to each year with the new champion’s name.

Kara described Strictly as “dancing army camp” and one of the “most nerve-wracking” things she’d ever done.

“I still cannot believe that I won the show,” she said. “It’s my victory in life and I take it with both hands.”