Helen Skelton and Will Mellor both topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard as the show aired a day early on Friday night due to the World Cup.

The BBC ballroom show held its annual Musicals special as the six remaining couples fought for a place in next week’s semi final.

Advertisement

Helen and Will and their respective professional partners Gorka Marquez and Nancy Xu received the top scores from the judges with 39 points each for their routines.

Helen and Gorka performed a fun yet sensual Couple’s Choice dance to Mein Herr from Cabaret, which at one point saw Gorka doing a press up with Helen on his back.

Head judge Shirley Ballas gave the couple a standing ovation and commented: “I’ve got goosebumps … it was a memory I’ll treasure forever.”

Will and Nancy received widespread praise from the judges for his slow and emotional foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon.

Advertisement

It marked the second week in a row that Will landed at the top spot on the leader board.

Shirley applauded the “heartfelt performance from the soul” along with his footwork.

After being in the dance-off last week, Fleur East and her dance partner Vito Coppola returned with a Quickstep to An American In Paris’s I Got Rhythm.

Scoring 38 points, Anton Du Beke also told the couple that “as far as I’m concerned you’re in” next week’s semi-final.

Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu also scored 38 points after they performed an upbeat Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hamza Yassin earned a score of 36 points for his samba to They Live In You from The Lion King with his professional partner Jowita Przystal.

The wildlife cameraman got a standing ovation from Motsi Mabuse who said he made her “happy” as Anton said he was “a bit overwhelmed” by the performance.

Kym Marsh, who returned to the dancefloor after she had to skip last week’s show after a positive Covid-19 test, found herself bottom on 34 points.

Advertisement

The former Coronation Street star performed an energetic Cha-Cha to Fame from Fame with her partner Graziano Di Prima.