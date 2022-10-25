Strictly Come Dancing returns for its Halloween special on Saturday BBC/Kieron McCarron

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time for Strictly Come Dancing’s annual spook-tacular once again.

The BBC has revealed which dances the remaining couples will be taking on during Saturday’s Halloween special, as well as the songs they are performing to.

Advertisement

Molly Rainford and partner Carlos Gu will be taking on the second Argentine Tango of the series set to Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, while Ellie Simmonds and partner Nikita Kuzmin will dance a Scooby Doo-inspired Foxtrot.

There’s also some more unexpected song choices for Halloween week, with Fleur East and Vito Coppola performing a Salsa set to Beyoncé‘s Break My Soul, while Will Mellor and Nancy Xu dance a Cha Cha set to Tom Jones and Stereophonics’ Mama Told Me Not To Come.

Find out what's in store for our Halloween #Strictly spooktacular. It's going to be frighteningly good.



🎃 https://t.co/IXbzVDY5nP pic.twitter.com/U6kwRAIAWT — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 25, 2022

Take a look at the full list of songs and dances below...

Ellie and Nikita are dancing the Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are You? by David Mook and Ben Raleigh

Ellie and Johannes are dancing Couple’s Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Fleur and Vito are dancing the Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Helen and Gorka are dancing the Foxtrot to Lil’ Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

Kym and Graziano are dancing the Rumba to Frozen by Madonna

Molly and Carlos are dancing the Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Hamza and Jowita are dancing the Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

James and Amy are dancing the Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker

Tony and Katya are dancing the Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band

Tyler and Dianne are dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen

Will and Nancy are dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics

Last week’s BBC-themed special to celebrate the broadcaster’s 100th anniversary saw Jayde Adams and her partner Karen Hauer leave the competition after landing in the dance-off with Molly and Carlos.