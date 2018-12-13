Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg Expertly Dodges Dianne Buswell Kiss Question

Joe Sugg has done little to stop speculation of a romance between him and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner Dianne Buswell. The YouTuber expertly dodged a question about the chances of a kiss between them during an appearance on ‘Strictly’ spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’.

BBC Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

After host Zoe Ball observed their routines during last Saturday’s semi-final had contained two moments that saw them get close, she said: “You teased us twice on Saturday and it didn’t go unnoticed. See exhibit A and exhibit B.” Turning her attention to their performances this weekend, she continued: “Will the show dance end in a kiss? Sorry, we’re such children.” As the crew in the studio began chanting “kiss, kiss”, Joe refused to answer Zoe’s question and insisted: “This is very, very accurate choreography. Stopping it within an inch every time.”

BBC The pair nearly kissed twice on Saturday's show

During his ‘Take Two’ appearance, Joe debuted a full head of red hair, which he dyed in tribute to his dance partner. “It’s alright, I can’t say anything bad because Dianne wouldn’t like that,” he said of his new ’do. Dianne appeared to be more keen, however, saying: “I love it, I think this is the new Joe Sugg.” The pair have repeatedly faced romance rumours since being paired on the BBC ballroom show earlier this year. Speculation only heightened when Dianne confirmed she had split from soap star boyfriend Anthony Quinlan.

Instagram/Dianne Buswell Dianne split from Anthony Quinlan earlier this year