The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BBC/Ray Burmiston

The professional dancers who each of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities will be dancing with have been revealed.

On Friday night, the BBC aired the long-awaited Strictly 2022 launch show, during which viewers discovered the partnerships for the new series.

As part of the episode, it was announced that reigning champion Giovanni Pernice will be dancing with Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson, while runner-up Johannes Radebe will dance with comedian Ellie Taylor.

It has also been revealed that, for the first time ever, there will be two same-sex pairings in the same season of Strictly, with stand-up comic Jayde Adams dancing with Karen Hauer.

The professional dancers of Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

Meanwhile, newcomers Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu will be dancing with pop singer Fleur East and CBBC star Molly Rainford, respectively, while Jowita Pryzstal has landed her first celebrity partner in wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin.

Check out the full list of pairings below:

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

James Bye and Amy Dowden

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

This year’s Strictly launch show was pre-recorded before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and was originally supposed to air the weekend prior to her funeral.