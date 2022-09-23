The professional dancers who each of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities will be dancing with have been revealed.
On Friday night, the BBC aired the long-awaited Strictly 2022 launch show, during which viewers discovered the partnerships for the new series.
As part of the episode, it was announced that reigning champion Giovanni Pernice will be dancing with Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson, while runner-up Johannes Radebe will dance with comedian Ellie Taylor.
It has also been revealed that, for the first time ever, there will be two same-sex pairings in the same season of Strictly, with stand-up comic Jayde Adams dancing with Karen Hauer.
Meanwhile, newcomers Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu will be dancing with pop singer Fleur East and CBBC star Molly Rainford, respectively, while Jowita Pryzstal has landed her first celebrity partner in wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin.
Check out the full list of pairings below:
- Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin
- Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe
- Fleur East and Vito Coppola
- Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal
- Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez
- James Bye and Amy Dowden
- Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer
- Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington
- Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima
- Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova
- Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu
- Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice
- Tony Adams and Katya Jones
- Tyler West and Dianne Buswell
- Will Mellor and Nancy Xu
This year’s Strictly launch show was pre-recorded before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and was originally supposed to air the weekend prior to her funeral.
However, the BBC eventually made the decision to delay this by almost a week, with the first live show of the series set to air tomorrow night on BBC One.