The new series of Strictly Come Dancing has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the BBC has confirmed.
Strictly was originally scheduled to begin its landmark 20th season on Saturday night, with a pre-recorded launch show airing on BBC One.
However, following the announcement last week that Queen Elizabeth II had died, the broadcaster has revealed that Strictly will now be shown later than planned.
On Tuesday afternoon, the BBC confirmed the Strictly launch – which was filmed last week, prior to the Queen’s death – would air on Friday 23 September at 7pm on BBC One.
The first live show of the new series will then air the following night, during which all 15 dancing pairs will be performing together for the first time.
The celebrities who are set to star in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing include 80s chart-topper Matt Goss, former X Factor finalist Fleur East, Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, football legend Tony Adams and daytime star Kym Marsh.
Joining them on the line-up are Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams, comedian Ellie Taylor and Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson, who will form part of Strictly’s third ever same-sex partnership.
As a tribute to the Queen, it’s also been revealed that the BBC will be airing the first Paddington film on Saturday night, in place of Strictly.
Paddington 2 will then be shown on Monday evening, following their coverage of the Queen’s funeral.
The Queen famously appeared in a sketch with Paddington earlier this year, as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which inspired an unprecedented number of mourners to pay an unusual tribute to the late monarch.