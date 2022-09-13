The professional dancers of Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the BBC has confirmed.

Strictly was originally scheduled to begin its landmark 20th season on Saturday night, with a pre-recorded launch show airing on BBC One.

However, following the announcement last week that Queen Elizabeth II had died, the broadcaster has revealed that Strictly will now be shown later than planned.

On Tuesday afternoon, the BBC confirmed the Strictly launch – which was filmed last week, prior to the Queen’s death – would air on Friday 23 September at 7pm on BBC One.

The first live show of the new series will then air the following night, during which all 15 dancing pairs will be performing together for the first time.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images

As a tribute to the Queen, it’s also been revealed that the BBC will be airing the first Paddington film on Saturday night, in place of Strictly.