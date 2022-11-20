Tyler West has become the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing after he lost out to Molly Rainford in Sunday night’s dance off.

Saturday’s show opened with a spectacular extravaganza celebrating Strictly’s long awaited return to Blackpool after two years away due to the pandemic.

During Sunday’s dance-off, Tyler and his dance partner Dianne Buswell performed their Salsa, while Molly and her dance partner Carlos Gu performed their Jive again in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts, but it was down to head judge Shirley Ballas to cast the deciding vote after Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke failed to unanimously decide who should go home.

Mollie and Tyler found themselves in the dance-off during Blackpool Week. BBC

Craig and Motsi both chose to save Molly and Carlos, but Anton believed Tyler and Dianne deserved to stay in the competition.

With two votes for Molly and Carlos and one vote for Tyler and Dianne, it meant that Shirley would have to make the final decision.

Shirley said; “Well, I agree with my fellow judges, this is probably one of the most difficult dance off’s that we’ve ever had to choose.

“Both couples were outstanding, both improved their performances but I am going to go with what I believe in, and that is a quality of movement and precision in partnering, and I am going to go with Molly and Carlos.”

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell failed to impress after their Salsa in Blackpool. Guy Levy via PA Media

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Tyler said: “I’m more than a two step now! When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it’s everything and more, it’s changed my life.

“This girl here, has changed my life for sure. To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words.”

He continued: “It’s my mum’s favourite show, I bought her to Blackpool, my nan bless her was always watching over me on this journey. But more importantly this show has changed my life in the sense it’s given me confidence, a new found family, every dancer, everyone in hair and make-up, costume. The judges, it’s been amazing to dance in front of you every week, I genuinely mean that.

“But this girl here, I have been blessed with the best, she is what Strictly is about and she’s changed my life, I have no doubt she will be in in my life forever.”

Tyler said his Strictly experience had "changed my life". BBC

Dianne was then asked if she had any words for her partner. She said: “Endless words! You have been an absolute joy to work with, when I say that, you have come in every single session with the biggest smile on your face and it lights up this whole ballroom.

“You are such a talent, you really are and you should feel so proud, I am so proud of you, your family are so proud and your nan is so proud of you. Thank you so much for everything.”

