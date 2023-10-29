Here's Who Became The Fifth Celebrity To Leave Strictly Come Dancing

Tess Daly with Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima BBC/Guy Levy

Zara McDermott has become the fifth celebrity to leave this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Love Island contestant and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima landed in the bottom two on Sunday night’s result show, after their Charleston dance to Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue failed to impress during Saturday’s Halloween special.

The couple had to face Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas and his partner Luba Mushtuk in the dance-off, who also had to perform their American Smooth to Magic Moments by Perry Como again.

After both couples had danced, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all voted to save Zara and Graziano, meaning they had won the majority vote regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save them.

Of her exit, Zara said: “I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously.

“My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can’t believe it’s over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them.”

Zara and Graziano faced Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the dance off BBC/Guy Levy

Graziano was then asked if he had any words for his partner, he said: “She has been great for me 8am till 9pm. Never stopping asking just for a half an hour break. She is literally what Strictly is all about. A real novice, coming in, putting all the hard job.

“You have such a good soul. You are so humble and I say thank you that I found a friend like you. I have learnt so much from you. And your hard work within six weeks. You have never danced before. I am so proud of you. So proud of you honestly.”

Following Amanda Abbington’s decision to quit the show last week, nine couples now remain in the competition.