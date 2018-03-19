Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Shirley Ballas has opened up about suffering with anxiety, revealing she was “not in a great place” just two years ago. The Latin expert, who joined the panel of the BBC ballroom show last year, also admitted to being “as nervous as the celebrities” after she replaced Len Goodman on the BBC dance show.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Shirley Ballas has revealed she suffered with anxiety

Speaking to Top Santé magazine, Shirley said: “I’ve had anxiety in the past and two years ago I wasn’t in a great place. Without a stable mind, it’s ­difficult for anything else to ­function. “I meditate and take time for controlled breathing. “This was especially useful when I started ‘Strictly’ – my first TV job. I was as nervous as the celebrities,” she explained. “People get embarrassed about ­admitting they feel low but you can’t help the way you feel. “Which is why exercise, taking ­vitamins and having time out for meditation are so important.”

BBC Shirley joined 'Strictly Come Dancing' as head judge last year