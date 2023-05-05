Struggling To Stay Awake? You Could Have This Vitamin Deficiency

Dmitrii Marchenko via Getty Images

We’ve all had that dreaded conversation, even maybe as recently as this morning. “How are you?” “Yeah, tired. You?”.

As adults, a lot of us have come to accept that being tired is just part of our lives now and always will be but constant tiredness, especially when not due to lifestyle such as late nights and early mornings, can often be a sign of a vitamin D deficiency.

You don’t need us to tell you that between October and March, the UK doesn’t get much sunlight but did you know that this decrease in sunlight can actually lead to a vitamin D deficiency? One in six adults and 20% of children in the UK have a vitamin D deficiency and if you’ve been feeling a little more tired and weak recently, this could be why.

Vitamin D Is Essential To Good Bone Health

According to the NHS, a deficiency in vitamin D can lead to bone deformities such as rickets in children and bone pain caused by a condition called osteomalacia in adults.

This is because vitamin D is essential for regulating calcium and phosphate in the body and these nutrients are what keeps bones, teeth, and muscles healthy.

Basically, vitamin D is essential for our wellbeing and since there is a decrease in production of it in winter months, the UK government advises that everybody should take a daily vitamin D supplement in autumn and winter.

Foods Rich In Vitamin D

If you’re looking to add natural sources of vitamin D to your diet, there are a handful of foods that are rich sources of the vitamin:

Oily fish like sardines, herring, and mackerel

Red meat

Liver

Egg yolks

Fortified foods - such as some fat spreads and breakfast cereals

According to the NHS, it’s difficult to get enough vitamin D from food and all adults should consider taking a supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D daily.

Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

If you think you may have a vitamin D deficiency, these are some of the symptoms to look out for:

Persistently low mood

Weak muscles

Feeling unwell often

Tiredness and fatigue

Achy bones and joints