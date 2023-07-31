Entertainmentenglandsportcricket

Stuart Broad Gets His Fairytale Ending In Last Ever Test Match

England cricketer ends his illustrious career by chalking up a remarkable feat to conclude thrilling Ashes series.
Graeme Demianyk
<strong>England's Stuart Broad acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the pitch for the last time after winning the fifth Ashes series test match at The Kia Oval, London.</strong>
England cricketer Stuart Broad brought the curtain down on his Test match career by achieving a remarkable statistic.

Broad announced on Saturday he was retiring from the sport at the end of the Ashes series against Australia.

A day later, the 37-year-old hit his final ball in cricket for six as he closed out England’s second innings alongside fellow legend, Jimmy Anderson.

And on Monday, Broad went on to claim the last two Australia wickets to secure a dramatic 49-run victory for his team at The Oval – leaving the series locked at 2-2 after five gripping matches.

Broad, playing his final test, removed Todd Murphy and Alex Carey, both caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, to dismiss Australia for 334 and deny them their first Ashes win in England since 2001.

It meant he becomes the only player ever to hit a six with their last bat, and take a wicket with their final ball.

“What a fairytale ending,” noted cricinfo.

Australia retain the Ashes after the 2-2 draw, as is tradition for the holders of the urn when the series is tied.

In any case, the day belonged to Broad, who ends his career as the second most successful England paceman in Test history behind Anderson, and many paid tribute on social media.

