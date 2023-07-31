Stuart Broad Gets His Fairytale Ending In Last Ever Test Match

England's Stuart Broad acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the pitch for the last time after winning the fifth Ashes series test match at The Kia Oval, London. Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images

England cricketer Stuart Broad brought the curtain down on his Test match career by achieving a remarkable statistic.

Broad announced on Saturday he was retiring from the sport at the end of the Ashes series against Australia.

A day later, the 37-year-old hit his final ball in cricket for six as he closed out England’s second innings alongside fellow legend, Jimmy Anderson.

And on Monday, Broad went on to claim the last two Australia wickets to secure a dramatic 49-run victory for his team at The Oval – leaving the series locked at 2-2 after five gripping matches.

Broad, playing his final test, removed Todd Murphy and Alex Carey, both caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, to dismiss Australia for 334 and deny them their first Ashes win in England since 2001.

It meant he becomes the only player ever to hit a six with their last bat, and take a wicket with their final ball.

“What a fairytale ending,” noted cricinfo.

Final act with the bat: SIX 🔥

Final act with the ball: WICKET 👏



Stuart Broad becomes the only player to achieve both feats in his last Test appearance 🤯



What a fairytale ending 🙌 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/lmFi5J83cl — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 31, 2023

Australia retain the Ashes after the 2-2 draw, as is tradition for the holders of the urn when the series is tied.

In any case, the day belonged to Broad, who ends his career as the second most successful England paceman in Test history behind Anderson, and many paid tribute on social media.

Brilliant win for @englandcricket and what a finale for the great @StuartBroad8. A wonderful series win….well, pretty much. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 31, 2023

Last ball faced in professional cricket: 6⃣



Last ball bowled in professional cricket: WICKET



Stuart Broad appreciation post. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lwxGbOyVfC — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) July 31, 2023

Stuart Broad is the first cricketer to hit his last ball for six and take a wicket with his final delivery. Genuinely emotional here. What a man. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) July 31, 2023

Stuart Broad = an England legend 👊 pic.twitter.com/wP2RXAz2Hy — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) July 31, 2023

That is the greatest thing that has ever happened in the history of cricket. Broady, we're really going to miss you. 🏏 — @mrchrisaddison@dizl.de (@mrchrisaddison) July 31, 2023

