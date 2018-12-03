Matthew Horwood via Getty Images The main building at Cardiff University, where there has been a hike in housing costs of more than three-quarters.

The cost of accommodation at the UK's top universities has soared by as much as 77% over the past decade, HuffPost UK can reveal. An investigation found that the cost of the cheapest halls at Russell Group universities jumped by an average of 41% between 2008 and 2018, despite maintenance loans rising by as little as 13%. While students at Cardiff University could rent a room for £2,163 ten years ago, they must now fork out a minimum of £3,824 to live in halls, following a hike in housing costs of more than three-quarters, it emerged. Those studying at the London School of Economics were also shown to be at the sharp end of a 73% price hike, with housing costs rising by almost £1,500 since 2008/09 - though rent now includes the cost of seven catered meals a week. Meanwhile, the cost of the cheapest room at Queen Mary University of London jumped by more than half (55%) during the same period.

But rising accommodation costs do not tell the whole story. Freedom of Information requests - combined with information taken from online university accommodation guides - revealed that some of the UK’s brightest students are being priced out of university accommodation all together. One in six of the country’s most prestigious institutions charged students more than the minimum maintenance loan for even the cheapest accommodation on offer this year, leaving many struggling to balance work and study or forced to turn to their parents for support. While the University of Liverpool asked students to cough up £5,244 for its lowest-priced room - almost £1,200 more than the £4,054 minimum loan - Southampton charged £4,374 and Nottingham asked for £4,951 for a catered room. The £6,200 bill handed to students at King’s College London was also found to exceed the £5,654 basic loan given to students in the capital by almost £550. Minimum maintenance loan ‘rent gap’ University of Liverpool - £1,190 University of Nottingham - £897 University of Southampton - £320 King’s College London - £546 Unlike the tuition fee loan - which all students are entitled to in full - the means-tested maintenance loan is determined by parental income. While students outside London whose parents earn £25,000 or less can borrow £8,700 for living costs, this figure plummets by more than half to £4,054 if an undergraduate’s parents take home £62,215 or more, the implication being that they will pick up the slack for essentials like food and books. But, as many students confided during interviews, this is not always possible. While some parents are simply not able to hand over thousands of pounds, others are struggling to support multiple children at university. “Students and their parents regularly get in touch with us asking how they’re supposed to afford to live, especially when the pitiful maintenance loan doesn’t even cover rent in some cases,” said Save the Student’s money expert Jake Butler, adding that it’s leaving families “under a lot of financial and psychological strain”. Just four of the 20 Russell Group universities which supplied data to HuffPost UK or published accommodation details online offered accommodation this year that would leave minimum loans students more than £1,000 to live on after housing costs - the equivalent of around £25 a week. Undergraduates receiving the basic living costs loan and staying in the least expensive accommodation at the universities of Glasgow, Manchester and York would have less than this amount to spend each week - despite having to share their room with another student.

Martha Makin Martha Makin: 'It’s just a stress I think students could do without'.

Martha Makin, now a second year at the University of Bristol, found herself working “twice the hours of my studies” in a local Co-op store as a fresher in order to make ends meet after her £5,600 room in halls left her with “about £50 of my maintenance loan”. “I applied for the cheapest ones and I got that one - you just get given it really, you don’t get much of a say.” While her parents - a primary school headteacher and a nursing student - had saved up some money for her, the 19-year-old still found herself needing to do as many as 18 hours a week paid work to afford the essentials. “It 100% made it harder to do coursework and exams,” Martha said. “And I had to leave lectures early to make sure I got to work on time - it’s just a stress I think students could do without.” In her eyes, the government should leave it up to students to decide how much they borrow while at university, doing away with means-tested lending. “I think if they offered you three different amounts and you could choose which one you wanted, that would be better,” the social policy student said. “I would always choose the greater amount because I know I will be able to pay it back eventually and it would cause a lot less stress and worry about money.” But it is not just children of ‘high-earners’ that are being impacted by the system. Research revealed that the maintenance loan offered to a student with two parents earning the ‘average’ UK wage - £29,574 according to the Office for National Statistics - would still not be able to afford the cheapest accommodation offered at the University of Liverpool. Meanwhile, with a loan of £4,955 on offer, they would be left with less than £1,000 to live on if they were offered even the least expensive rooms at the universities of Oxford, Nottingham and Southampton. Like many of her classmates, Liverpool University student Micaela Tracey-Ramos found that her maintenance loan was completely drained by the cost of living in halls last year - around £5,500 for a single room.

Michaela Tracey-Ramos Michaela Tracey-Ramos: 'It probably made my mental health a bit worse. But it wasn’t like I couldn’t do it - I had to work to live'.