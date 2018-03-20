Sudan, The World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino, Dies Aged 45

The world’s last male northern white rhino has died. Sudan, aged 45, was being treated for age-related complications that had affected his muscles and bones and gave him extensive skin wounds, which forced Kenyan conservationists to euthanise him. Only two white rhino females remain alive, though scientists still hope they can save the species from extinction.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, has died

Ol Pejeta Conservancy said Sudan had spent two weeks in late February and early March lying down in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind leg. “His condition worsened significantly in the last 24 hours; he was unable to stand up and was suffering a great deal,” Ol Pejeta said. “The veterinary team from the Dver Kralove Zoo, Ol Pejeta and Kenya Wildlife Service made the decision to euthanise him.” Sudan had previously lived at the Dver Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic before being transported to Ol Pejeta Conservancy, about 250km north of Nairobi, where he lived with the last two females of the same species, 27-year-old Najin and 17-year-old Fatu.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters Sudan, pictured here in 2015, was euthanised due to age-related skin problems

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters Only two female northern white rhinos remain