Sue Gray Report Facing Fresh Delay As Police Say It Should Be Watered Down

The Met is investigating several alleged parties in Downing Street and Whitehall Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Sue Gray’s report into parties in Downing Street during lockdown could be delayed even further after the Metropolitan Police called for it to be watered down.

The force said the eagerly-anticipated document should only make “minimal reference” to the gatherings that they are investigating in case it prejudiced their inquiries.

It means Gray will have to decide whether to hand over a stripped down version of her report to Number 10 or delay it until after the police probe is concluded.

In a bombshell statement, the Met said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

“The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

The Met’s statement was condemned by Boris Johnson’s political opponents, who believe it takes the immediate political pressure off the prime minister.

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader at Westminster, accused the police of “kicking this into the long grass”.

Here we go again, kicking this into the long grass. Who does this benefit, certainly not Parliament in seeking to hold @BorisJohnson to account. He needs to answer for his misdemeanours. The details must be published in full rather than what this is, taking us all for fools. https://t.co/zVik85Deah — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) January 28, 2022

Former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said the Met “has lost the consent of the people it serves”.

I’m suspect the Met decision re Sue Gray is down to incompetence rather than anything more sinister… but a police force whose reputation for effectiveness and impartiality has been shot, is a police force that has lost the consent of the people it serves. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 28, 2022

It had been widely expected that the Gray report would be handed to Number 10 on Wednesday, with the prime minister due to make a statement to parliament within hours.

However, it has been hit by delays as government and police lawyers analysed its contents to decide what could be published.

The PM’s spokesman also dismissed suggestions that No. 10 will seek to block the publication of parts of the report.