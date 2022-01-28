Theresa May Has Had Her Say On Partygate - And She's Not Happy

Theresa May is one of Boris Johnson's biggest critics UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media

Theresa May has said she is “angry” at claims Number 10 officials broke lockdown rules by having parties in Downing Street.

The former PM - one of her successor Boris Johnson’ fiercest critics - made her comments in a letter seen by her local paper, the Maidenhead Advertiser.

In it, she said she expected “full accountability” to follow if those in Number 10, including the prime minister, were found to have broken the rules.

She wrote: “I have said previously that it is vital that those who set the rules, follow the rules. Nobody is above the law.

“This is important for ensuring the necessary degree of trust between the public and Government.

“Like so many, I was angry to hear stories of those in Number 10, who are responsible for setting the coronavirus rules, not properly following the rules.”

She made her comments before the Metropolitan Police announced that they were investigating a number of alleged parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Referring to senior civil servant Sue Gray’s own investigation into the allegations, May said that “if there is evidence of deliberate or premeditated wrongdoing, I expect full accountability to follow”.

She added: “All those working at the heart of Government should conduct themselves with the highest of standards which befits the work they do, and this applies as much to those working in Number 10 as to other parts of Government.”

Her remarks emerged after it was revealed the Met have asked Gray to water down aspects of report so as not to prejudice their own investigation.