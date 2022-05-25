Boris Johnson's Partygate Excuses Leave Twitter Spluttering: 'This Cannot Be Serious'

Boris Johnson’s attempts to excuse his involvement with the partygate scandal following the release of Sue Gray’s report appears to have impressed precisely no-one on Twitter – or in the Commons – today.
The top civil servant’s probe into the Downing Street gatherings which took place throughout various lockdowns was finally released on Wednesday, after months of anticipation and a concluded police investigation.
The prime minister subsequently addressed the Commons about the scandal, (six months after it first began) and extended his apologies to the House.
He said that he took “full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch”, but that he had no idea some gatherings went on until the early hours and that he was “surprised and disappointed” by some of the revelations.
Then, he added: “Frankly, I have been appalled by some of the behaviour, particularly in the treatment of the security and the cleaning staff.
“And I’d like to apologise to those members of staff and I expect anyone who behaved in that way to apologise to them as well.”
This apology did not land well with anyone, it seems. Plenty of Conservative MPs left the Chambers when Johnson started his statement about partygate.
Even the ones who stayed were not impressed, including former prime minister Theresa May.
Then his specific excuses went down like a lead balloon with Twitter...
Then, in response to Sir Keir Starmer’s statement about the Downing Street parties, Johnson quickly referred to the “beergate” incident which put the Labour leader in the spotlight instead.
He joked about the curry and drinks Starmer was seen with at a work event – another move which did not land with people watching.
And all this happened when the prime minister was formally addressing the Sue Gray report.
In the hours before Johnson’s apology began, people rallied on Twitter in fury over what the Gray probe had uncovered.
Unsurprisingly, this chapter in the partygate saga has triggered a snap poll from YouGov where 59% of participants said they believe Johnson should resign.